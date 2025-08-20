Nuveen LLC Invests $18.54 Million in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. $CRL

Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 123,160 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,538,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 7.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,108,358 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $166,830,000 after purchasing an additional 74,178 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,067,327 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $197,029,000 after purchasing an additional 169,640 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 2.6% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,002,951 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $150,964,000 after purchasing an additional 25,878 shares in the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the fourth quarter worth $172,752,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 663,504 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $122,482,000 after purchasing an additional 135,986 shares in the last quarter. 98.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen raised shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $188.00 to $182.00 in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charles River Laboratories International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.69.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles River Laboratories International

In other news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total transaction of $60,016.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 24,916 shares in the company, valued at $3,738,396.64. The trade was a 1.58% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Charles River Laboratories International Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of CRL stock opened at $158.46 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.86 and a 1 year high of $230.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $157.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -119.14, a PEG ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.48.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The medical research company reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $983.76 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a negative net margin of 1.69% and a positive return on equity of 15.74%. Charles River Laboratories International’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 9.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.