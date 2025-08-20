Nuveen LLC Invests $18.59 Million in LegalZoom.com, Inc. $LZ

Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,158,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,585,000. Nuveen LLC owned about 1.23% of LegalZoom.com at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of LegalZoom.com by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 199,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 79,384 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of LegalZoom.com by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 200,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of LegalZoom.com by 71.8% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 778,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,703,000 after purchasing an additional 325,310 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LegalZoom.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LegalZoom.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at LegalZoom.com

In other news, Director John Francis Murphy sold 24,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.57, for a total transaction of $256,322.50. Following the sale, the director owned 69,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $739,403.21. This represents a 25.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicole Miller sold 25,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.82, for a total value of $272,166.28. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 960,032 shares in the company, valued at $10,387,546.24. This represents a 2.55% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 64,404 shares of company stock valued at $690,639. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LegalZoom.com Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of NASDAQ LZ opened at $10.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.07, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.23. LegalZoom.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.03 and a 52-week high of $11.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.86.

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15. The company had revenue of $192.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.49 million. LegalZoom.com had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 4.07%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. LegalZoom.com has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts anticipate that LegalZoom.com, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on LZ. Wall Street Zen raised shares of LegalZoom.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Bank of America raised shares of LegalZoom.com from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $8.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of LegalZoom.com from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of LegalZoom.com from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of LegalZoom.com in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.92.

LegalZoom.com Company Profile

LegalZoom.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online platform that supports the legal, compliance, and business management needs of small businesses and consumers in the United States. The company’s platform offers business formation products, such as limited liability company, incorporation of C and S corporations, nonprofit formations, doing-business-as, corporate changes and filings, business licenses, legal forms, and beneficial ownership information reports; intellectual property products consisting of trademark and patent applications, and copyright registrations; and tax services, including business and personal tax preparations.

