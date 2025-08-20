Nuveen LLC Invests $18.85 Million in Modine Manufacturing Company $MOD

Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 245,638 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,853,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 63.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 367 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 245.9% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 422 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of Modine Manufacturing in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 442.4% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 640 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 911 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. 95.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MOD shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Modine Manufacturing from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Modine Manufacturing from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Modine Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.67.

Shares of MOD stock opened at $137.0080 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $109.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.83. Modine Manufacturing Company has a 52 week low of $64.79 and a 52 week high of $146.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a PE ratio of 39.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $682.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.80 million. Modine Manufacturing had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 23.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. Modine Manufacturing has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Modine Manufacturing Company will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Michael B. Lucareli sold 80,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.33, for a total value of $10,351,226.13. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 66,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,587,843.60. The trade was a 54.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marsha C. Williams sold 25,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.77, for a total transaction of $3,471,809.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 120,689 shares in the company, valued at $16,265,256.53. This trade represents a 17.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 200,561 shares of company stock valued at $25,462,844. 2.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Modine Manufacturing Company provides thermal management products and solutions in the United States, Italy, Hungary, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments. The company offers heat transfer coils, including heat recovery and round tube plate fin coils; gas-fired, hydronic, electric and oilfired unit heaters; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; duct furnaces; infrared units; perimeter heating products; single packaged unit ventilators; modular chillers; air handler and condensing units; ceiling cassettes; evaporator unit coolers, remote condensers, fluid coolers, gas coolers, and dry and brine coolers; and motor and generator cooling coils, transformer oil coolers, radiators, dryers, and industrial heat exchangers.

