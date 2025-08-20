Nuveen LLC Invests $18.91 Million in SM Energy Company $SM

Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 631,370 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,910,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SM Energy by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,269,443 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $457,320,000 after buying an additional 69,933 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its stake in SM Energy by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 3,207,245 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $96,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,948 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in SM Energy by 169.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,873,860 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $56,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,397 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in SM Energy by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,449,483 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $56,182,000 after purchasing an additional 140,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. raised its stake in SM Energy by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 1,259,627 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $37,726,000 after purchasing an additional 172,161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on SM shares. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Raymond James Financial cut shares of SM Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded shares of SM Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.50.

SM Energy Price Performance

SM stock opened at $25.5990 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. SM Energy Company has a 12 month low of $19.67 and a 12 month high of $47.69. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 2.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.39.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The energy company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.27. SM Energy had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 18.06%. The firm had revenue of $792.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $792.58 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.85 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that SM Energy Company will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SM Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 4th. Investors of record on Friday, July 18th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 18th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. SM Energy’s payout ratio is 11.30%.

SM Energy Company Profile

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

