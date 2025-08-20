Nuveen LLC Invests $19.10 Million in Upstart Holdings, Inc. $UPST

Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 414,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,098,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UPST. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Upstart during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Upstart during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Upstart by 23.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Upstart by 385.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in Upstart by 71.2% during the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Upstart alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

UPST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Upstart from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Upstart in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Upstart in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Upstart from $88.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 target price (up from $70.00) on shares of Upstart in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.85.

Upstart Stock Down 5.7%

UPST stock opened at $61.58 on Wednesday. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.40 and a 12 month high of $96.43. The firm has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -769.75 and a beta of 2.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.03.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $257.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.35 million. Upstart had a negative net margin of 0.75% and a negative return on equity of 5.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 101.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. Upstart has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts predict that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Upstart

In related news, CEO Dave Girouard sold 41,667 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.27, for a total transaction of $2,636,271.09. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 52,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,328,887.78. The trade was a 44.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 4,000 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.07, for a total transaction of $320,280.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 24,623 shares in the company, valued at $1,971,563.61. This trade represents a 13.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 179,041 shares of company stock worth $11,631,576 over the last ninety days. 16.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Upstart

(Free Report)

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform includes personal loans, automotive retail and refinance loans, home equity lines of credit, and small dollar loans that connects consumer demand for loans to its to bank and credit unions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Upstart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upstart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.