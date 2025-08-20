Nuveen LLC Invests $20.48 Million in IDACORP, Inc. $IDA

Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 176,199 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,478,000. Nuveen LLC owned 0.33% of IDACORP as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IDA. Barclays PLC raised its stake in IDACORP by 53.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 41,584 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,545,000 after buying an additional 14,400 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in IDACORP by 2,580.8% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,957 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 1,884 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in IDACORP by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 713,023 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $77,920,000 after buying an additional 8,819 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in IDACORP during the fourth quarter worth $158,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in IDACORP by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 30,026 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,281,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

IDACORP Trading Up 2.0%

IDA opened at $127.0620 on Wednesday. IDACORP, Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.81 and a 1-year high of $127.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $119.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.65.

IDACORP Dividend Announcement

IDACORP ( NYSE:IDA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The energy company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.76. The firm had revenue of $531.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.14 million. IDACORP had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 9.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. IDACORP has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.700-5.850 EPS. Analysts predict that IDACORP, Inc. will post 5.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 5th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. IDACORP’s payout ratio is presently 60.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IDA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of IDACORP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of IDACORP from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of IDACORP from $121.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a $128.00 target price on shares of IDACORP and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 price target (up from $118.00) on shares of IDACORP in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IDACORP presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.86.

About IDACORP

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

