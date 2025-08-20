Nuveen LLC Invests $20.76 Million in AAON, Inc. $AAON

Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 265,697 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,759,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of AAON in the 1st quarter worth approximately $289,000. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AAON by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 49,466 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,865,000 after purchasing an additional 17,909 shares during the period. Cynosure Group LLC lifted its position in shares of AAON by 334.7% in the 1st quarter. Cynosure Group LLC now owns 22,707 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 17,483 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of AAON by 83.1% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 4,461 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AAON during the first quarter valued at approximately $20,962,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AAON has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of AAON from $102.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of AAON from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Sidoti raised shares of AAON from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of AAON from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Sunday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and four have issued a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.00.

AAON Trading Up 0.6%

NASDAQ AAON opened at $82.31 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.95. The stock has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.99 and a beta of 0.94. AAON, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.00 and a 12-month high of $144.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The construction company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $311.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.15 million. AAON had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.70%.The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that AAON, Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

AAON Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. AAON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.21%.

About AAON

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BASX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

