Nuveen LLC Invests $20.99 Million in Vaxcyte, Inc. $PCVX

Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 555,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,988,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bridgefront Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Vaxcyte by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 4,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vaxcyte by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vaxcyte by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Vaxcyte by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vaxcyte by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Vaxcyte alerts:

Vaxcyte Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PCVX opened at $31.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.56. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a one year low of $27.66 and a one year high of $121.06. The company has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.72 and a beta of 1.21.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Vaxcyte ( NASDAQ:PCVX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.12) by ($0.10). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.10) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PCVX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Vaxcyte in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vaxcyte in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and ten have issued a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vaxcyte currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Vaxcyte

Vaxcyte Profile

(Free Report)

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease. The company also develops VAX-31 to protect against emerging strains and to help address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a novel conjugate vaccine candidate to prevent disease caused by Group A Streptococcus; VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting keystone pathogen responsible for periodontitis; and VAX-GI to prevent Shigella, a bacterial illness.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vaxcyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaxcyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.