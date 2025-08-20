Nuveen LLC Invests $20.99 Million in Vaxcyte, Inc. $PCVX

Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 555,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,988,000.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bridgefront Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Vaxcyte by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 4,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vaxcyte by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vaxcyte by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Vaxcyte by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vaxcyte by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.
Vaxcyte Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:PCVX opened at $31.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.56. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a one year low of $27.66 and a one year high of $121.06. The company has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.72 and a beta of 1.21.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
PCVX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Vaxcyte in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vaxcyte in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and ten have issued a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vaxcyte currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.50.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Vaxcyte
Vaxcyte Profile
Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease. The company also develops VAX-31 to protect against emerging strains and to help address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a novel conjugate vaccine candidate to prevent disease caused by Group A Streptococcus; VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting keystone pathogen responsible for periodontitis; and VAX-GI to prevent Shigella, a bacterial illness.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Vaxcyte
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- Buffett’s Cash Hoard Signals Market Caution, Value Plays Emerge
- Growth Stocks: What They Are, What They Are Not
- DLocal Stock Soars 43% After Earnings Beat and Raised Guidance
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- Can AI Defense Contracts Push Palantir Shares Higher?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vaxcyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaxcyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.