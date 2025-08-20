Nuveen LLC Makes New $17.67 Million Investment in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. $APAM

Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 451,942 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $17,671,000. Nuveen LLC owned about 0.56% of Artisan Partners Asset Management as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 12.9% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 57,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,234,000 after acquiring an additional 6,508 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the first quarter valued at about $275,000. Drake & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 31.0% during the first quarter. Drake & Associates LLC now owns 40,174 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 9,518 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 80.2% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 19,397 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 8,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 2.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 349,308 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $13,658,000 after acquiring an additional 7,972 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Artisan Partners Asset Management

In related news, CFO Charles J. Daley, Jr. sold 15,448 shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.45, for a total value of $624,871.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 91,363 shares in the company, valued at $3,695,633.35. The trade was a 14.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 12.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Trading Down 1.2%

NYSE APAM opened at $45.5570 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a one year low of $32.75 and a one year high of $49.54. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 1.69.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 23.87% and a return on equity of 71.72%. The business had revenue of $282.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. This is an increase from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s payout ratio is presently 77.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.30.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Profile

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

