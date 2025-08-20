Nuveen LLC Makes New $19.75 Million Investment in V2X, Inc. $VVX

Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in V2X, Inc. (NYSE:VVX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 402,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,753,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of V2X in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of V2X by 239.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of V2X by 4,066.7% in the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of V2X by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthquest Corp purchased a new position in shares of V2X during the first quarter worth $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $63.00 target price on shares of V2X and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Bank of America raised shares of V2X from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of V2X from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of V2X from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.36.

V2X Price Performance

Shares of VVX stock opened at $59.3890 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.56. V2X, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.08 and a 12 month high of $69.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 27.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.27.

V2X (NYSE:VVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. V2X had a net margin of 1.63% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The business’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. V2X has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.650-4.950 EPS. Analysts predict that V2X, Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Richard L. Jr. Caputo sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.43, for a total transaction of $177,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 15,869 shares in the company, valued at $705,059.67. This represents a 20.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dino M. Cusumano sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $100,000,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 9,700,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $485,000,050. This represents a 17.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,006,200 shares of company stock valued at $100,280,790. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About V2X

V2X, Inc provides critical mission solutions and support services to defense clients worldwide. It offers a suite of integrated solutions across the operations and logistics, aerospace, training, and technology markets to national security, defense, civilian, and international clients. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Mclean, Virginia.

