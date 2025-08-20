Nuveen LLC Makes New Investment in Biogen Inc. $BIIB

Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 146,431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,038,000. Nuveen LLC owned 0.10% of Biogen as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen during the first quarter worth $26,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen during the first quarter worth $27,000. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen during the first quarter worth $27,000. Colonial Trust Co SC raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 9,300.0% during the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 188 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen during the first quarter worth $29,000. 87.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Biogen Stock Performance

Shares of BIIB opened at $138.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $130.24 and a 200-day moving average of $130.84. Biogen Inc. has a one year low of $110.04 and a one year high of $207.59. The company has a market cap of $20.36 billion, a PE ratio of 13.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported $5.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.93 by $1.54. Biogen had a net margin of 15.31% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Biogen has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.500-16.000 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 15.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BIIB. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Biogen from $300.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Biogen from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Biogen from $265.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $121.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Biogen from $207.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twenty-one have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.74.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Rachid Izzar sold 2,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $300,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 6,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $854,550. This trade represents a 25.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer’s disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

