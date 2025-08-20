Nuveen LLC Makes New Investment in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. $FCPT

Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 637,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $18,291,000. Nuveen LLC owned approximately 0.63% of Four Corners Property Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in Four Corners Property Trust in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in Four Corners Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Four Corners Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 856.0% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 2,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.66% of the company’s stock.

Four Corners Property Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FCPT opened at $25.6350 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.00 and a fifty-two week high of $30.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.38. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 23.74 and a beta of 0.83.

Four Corners Property Trust Announces Dividend

Four Corners Property Trust ( NYSE:FCPT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. Four Corners Property Trust had a net margin of 37.87% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The business had revenue of $72.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.355 per share. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 131.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Four Corners Property Trust

In related news, Director John S. Moody sold 7,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.42, for a total transaction of $210,229.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 53,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,475,771.82. This represents a 12.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FCPT. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Four Corners Property Trust from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Raymond James Financial cut their target price on shares of Four Corners Property Trust from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Four Corners Property Trust from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Four Corners Property Trust has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.60.

Four Corners Property Trust Profile

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc engages in the owning, acquisition, and leasing of properties for use in the restaurant and food-service related industries. It operates through the Real Estate Operations and Restaurant Operations segments. The Real Estate Operations segment consists of rental revenues generated by leasing restaurant properties.

