Nuveen LLC Makes New Investment in Moelis & Company $MC

Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 335,185 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $19,561,000. Nuveen LLC owned about 0.43% of Moelis & Company at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Moelis & Company by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,305,688 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $484,720,000 after buying an additional 158,373 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Moelis & Company by 214.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,942,299 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $171,713,000 after buying an additional 2,006,747 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Moelis & Company by 8.5% during the first quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 1,264,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $73,779,000 after buying an additional 99,313 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 860,125 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $63,546,000 after acquiring an additional 36,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 215.5% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 723,384 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $53,444,000 after acquiring an additional 494,123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

Moelis & Company Stock Performance

MC opened at $71.1770 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.02 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.87 and a 200 day moving average of $62.86. Moelis & Company has a fifty-two week low of $47.00 and a fifty-two week high of $82.89.

Moelis & Company Announces Dividend

Moelis & Company ( NYSE:MC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The asset manager reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $365.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.57 million. Moelis & Company had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 42.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Moelis & Company will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Investors of record on Monday, August 4th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 4th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 102.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Moelis & Company from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Moelis & Company from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Moelis & Company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Moelis & Company from $69.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Moelis & Company from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, General Counsel Osamu R. Watanabe sold 6,340 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.64, for a total transaction of $460,537.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel owned 131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,515.84. This represents a 97.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

About Moelis & Company

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.

