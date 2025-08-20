Nuveen LLC Makes New Investment in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company $GT

Nuveen LLC bought a new position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 2,210,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,422,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,247,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,489,000 after purchasing an additional 99,933 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,941,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,472,000 after purchasing an additional 573,541 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,801,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,122,000 after acquiring an additional 62,499 shares during the last quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 4th quarter valued at $16,875,000. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 1st quarter valued at $13,413,000. Institutional investors own 84.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 11th. BNP Paribas Exane reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective (down from $18.00) on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.80.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Stock Performance

Shares of GT opened at $8.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.09. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a 1 year low of $7.27 and a 1 year high of $12.03.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.31). Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 2.22%.The company had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Profile

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of tires. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment is involved in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of tires and related products and services in North, Central, and South America.

