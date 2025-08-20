Nuveen LLC Purchases New Position in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. $ABG

Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 81,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,922,000. Nuveen LLC owned about 0.41% of Asbury Automotive Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $262,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 14,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,037,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,111,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ABG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Asbury Automotive Group in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $236.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Asbury Automotive Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $277.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Asbury Automotive Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.00.

Asbury Automotive Group Price Performance

ABG stock opened at $244.4470 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $239.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $241.46. The stock has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.87. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $201.68 and a 1 year high of $312.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $7.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.82 by $0.61. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 26.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Asbury Automotive Group

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

