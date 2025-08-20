Nuveen LLC Purchases New Position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft $DB

Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 819,955 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $19,540,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the first quarter valued at approximately $699,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 0.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,165,414 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $99,262,000 after acquiring an additional 14,099 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the first quarter valued at approximately $356,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden increased its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 240.2% in the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 247,261 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,892,000 after buying an additional 174,572 shares in the last quarter. 27.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Cfra Research upgraded Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen cut Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets cut Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of DB opened at $36.3750 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $15.20 and a one year high of $36.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.58.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.24). Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 7.67%.The firm had revenue of $9.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.80 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Profile

(Free Report)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft, a stock corporation, provides corporate and investment banking, and asset management products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients in Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.