Nuveen LLC Purchases New Position in National Fuel Gas Company $NFG

Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE:NFG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 224,884 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $17,809,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 20,291 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas during the 4th quarter valued at about $380,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 989,487 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $60,043,000 after buying an additional 43,656 shares during the period. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,043,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 51,493 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,125,000 after buying an additional 4,281 shares during the period. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get National Fuel Gas alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on NFG. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of National Fuel Gas in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Bank of America upgraded National Fuel Gas from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $85.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded National Fuel Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.67.

National Fuel Gas Price Performance

NFG stock opened at $85.9960 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. National Fuel Gas Company has a 52-week low of $58.32 and a 52-week high of $89.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $85.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.35. The company has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a PE ratio of 32.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.65.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.14. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 11.15%.The company had revenue of $531.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. National Fuel Gas’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. National Fuel Gas has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.000-8.500 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 6.800-6.950 EPS. Analysts predict that National Fuel Gas Company will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

National Fuel Gas Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th were given a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. This is a positive change from National Fuel Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is 80.45%.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

(Free Report)

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil. The Pipeline and Storage segment provides interstate natural gas transportation services through an integrated gas pipeline system in Pennsylvania and New York; and owns and operates underground natural gas storage fields.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE:NFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for National Fuel Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Fuel Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.