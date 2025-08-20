Nuveen LLC Purchases New Stake in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. $ROCK

Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 352,783 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,694,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 63.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 809 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 22,289 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 20,875 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,691 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. 98.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gibraltar Industries Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of Gibraltar Industries stock opened at $62.92 on Wednesday. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.96 and a 1 year high of $74.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.24. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.32.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Gibraltar Industries ( NASDAQ:ROCK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.03). Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 10.08%.The business had revenue of $309.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd.

Gibraltar Industries Company Profile

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and provides products and services for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems for commercial and distributed generation scale solar installations.

