Nuveen LLC Purchases New Stake in Grindr Inc. $GRND

Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grindr Inc. (NYSE:GRND – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 1,120,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,049,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Grindr by 838.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,719 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Grindr by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Grindr by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Grindr by 209.2% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Grindr by 511.9% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 4,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 3,880 shares during the last quarter. 7.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Grindr alerts:

Insider Transactions at Grindr

In related news, Director J Michael Gearon, Jr. sold 19,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total value of $480,942.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 5,480,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,644,058. The trade was a 0.35% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vandana Mehta-Krantz sold 43,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.89, for a total value of $735,812.85. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 688,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,621,113.83. This represents a 5.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,636,104 shares of company stock valued at $62,819,311. 67.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on GRND. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Grindr from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Grindr from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 11th. Citizens Jmp started coverage on shares of Grindr in a report on Monday, June 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James Financial cut their price target on shares of Grindr from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Grindr from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Grindr presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.60.

View Our Latest Research Report on Grindr

Grindr Trading Down 4.3%

Shares of Grindr stock opened at $15.9380 on Wednesday. Grindr Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.39 and a 52-week high of $25.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.22 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48.

Grindr (NYSE:GRND – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.02). Grindr had a negative net margin of 14.41% and a positive return on equity of 84.93%. The firm had revenue of $104.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Grindr Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Grindr Company Profile

(Free Report)

Grindr Inc operates social network and dating application for the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer (LGBTQ) communities worldwide. Its platform enables LGBTQ people to find and engage with each other, share content and experiences, and express themselves. The company offers ad-supported service and a premium subscription version.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grindr Inc. (NYSE:GRND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Grindr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grindr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.