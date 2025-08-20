Nuveen LLC Purchases New Stake in The AES Corporation $AES

Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 1,478,016 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $18,357,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optiver Holding B.V. raised its stake in AES by 79.5% in the 4th quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 2,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in AES in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in AES in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in AES by 200.6% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,169 shares during the period. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in AES by 760.4% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 3,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,958 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on AES shares. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AES in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Wall Street Zen raised AES from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on AES from $23.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on AES from $108.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on AES from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.67.

AES Stock Performance

AES opened at $13.3150 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.96. The AES Corporation has a 52-week low of $9.46 and a 52-week high of $20.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.29 and its 200-day moving average is $11.43.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. AES had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 8.42%.AES’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The AES Corporation will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AES Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 1st were paid a $0.176 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 1st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.3%. AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.30%.

AES Company Profile

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

