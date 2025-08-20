Nuveen LLC Purchases Shares of 132,171 DaVita Inc. $DVA

Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 132,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,218,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of DaVita by 3.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,642,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,322,000 after purchasing an additional 53,402 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of DaVita by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 740,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,783,000 after purchasing an additional 82,326 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in shares of DaVita by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 466,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,697,000 after purchasing an additional 57,386 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of DaVita by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 392,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,687,000 after purchasing an additional 102,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Iron Triangle Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of DaVita during the fourth quarter worth $38,946,000. 90.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DaVita Trading Up 2.5%

DVA opened at $136.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a PE ratio of 13.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $139.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.18, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.34. DaVita Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.07 and a 12-month high of $179.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

DaVita ( NYSE:DVA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.25. DaVita had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 369.39%. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.00 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. DaVita has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.200-11.300 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that DaVita Inc. will post 10.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DaVita news, insider James O. Hearty sold 2,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $352,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 26,038 shares in the company, valued at $3,905,700. The trade was a 8.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DVA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of DaVita from $169.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Truist Financial set a $148.00 target price on shares of DaVita in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of DaVita from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.00.

DaVita Profile

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

