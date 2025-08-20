Nuveen LLC Purchases Shares of 195,572 SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF $JNK

Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 195,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $18,638,000. Nuveen LLC owned about 0.29% of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 5,483,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $523,505,000 after purchasing an additional 28,881 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 10.7% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,723,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $354,458,000 after purchasing an additional 360,678 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 988,524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $94,384,000 after purchasing an additional 50,622 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 829,299 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $79,173,000 after purchasing an additional 42,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 10.5% in the first quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 410,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,077,000 after purchasing an additional 39,035 shares during the last quarter. 87.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:JNK opened at $96.86 on Wednesday. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a one year low of $90.40 and a one year high of $97.90. The firm has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $96.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.71.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

