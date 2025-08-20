Nuveen LLC Purchases Shares of 2,336,628 Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $AMRX

Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,336,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,581,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. now owns 7,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 1,828 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 94,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 2,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 90,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 2,911 shares in the last quarter. 31.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMRX stock opened at $9.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 933.93 and a beta of 1.11. Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.68 and a fifty-two week high of $9.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.98.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AMRX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.06. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 189.49% and a net margin of 0.12%. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.700-0.750 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Nikita Shah sold 71,694 shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.29, for a total value of $666,037.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 267,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,482,613.15. This trade represents a 21.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jason B. Daly sold 22,000 shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total value of $199,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 10,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,984.30. This represents a 67.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 177,130 shares of company stock worth $1,619,733. 17.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AMRX shares. Wall Street Zen cut Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.60.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generics, injectables, biosimilars, and specialty branded pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment offers immediate and extended release oral solid, powder, liquid, sterile injectable, nasal spray, inhalation and respiratory, biosimilar, ophthalmic, film, transdermal patch, and topical products.

