Nuveen LLC Purchases Shares of 290,254 A. O. Smith Corporation $AOS

Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 290,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,971,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,404,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $941,462,000 after purchasing an additional 286,316 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 67.3% in the first quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,188,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $339,124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086,433 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 6.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,011,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $327,551,000 after purchasing an additional 307,201 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,444,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $166,728,000 after purchasing an additional 236,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,058,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $140,426,000 after purchasing an additional 70,989 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Kevin J. Wheeler sold 22,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.26, for a total value of $1,581,972.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman owned 100,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,172,105.22. This represents a 18.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AOS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.43.

A. O. Smith Stock Performance

Shares of AOS stock opened at $72.7890 on Wednesday. A. O. Smith Corporation has a one year low of $58.83 and a one year high of $92.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $68.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.22.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 28.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $997.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. A. O. Smith’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. A. O. Smith has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.700-3.900 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith Corporation will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

A. O. Smith Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 31st were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.88%.

A. O. Smith Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, heat pumps, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, and point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

