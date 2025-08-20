Nuveen LLC Takes $17.39 Million Position in Avista Corporation $AVA

Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Avista Corporation (NYSE:AVA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 415,354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $17,391,000. Nuveen LLC owned approximately 0.52% of Avista at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AVA. ATLAS Infrastructure Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Avista in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,960,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avista by 317.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 217,113 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,953,000 after purchasing an additional 165,125 shares in the last quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Avista in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,034,000. Demars Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avista by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 682,659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,583,000 after purchasing an additional 108,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avista by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,382,168 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,871,000 after purchasing an additional 103,844 shares in the last quarter. 85.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avista Stock Performance

NYSE AVA opened at $37.1220 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Avista Corporation has a 1-year low of $34.80 and a 1-year high of $43.09.

Avista Dividend Announcement

Avista ( NYSE:AVA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $400.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.06 million. Avista had a return on equity of 6.86% and a net margin of 9.13%.During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Avista Corporation will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 19th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.3%. Avista’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Avista

In other news, VP Scott J. Kinney sold 1,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.82, for a total transaction of $38,727.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 11,515 shares in the company, valued at $435,497.30. This trade represents a 8.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Avista Company Profile

Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

