Nuveen LLC Takes $17.43 Million Position in Light & Wonder, Inc. $LNW

Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 201,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,425,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Light & Wonder by 321.7% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,572,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199,213 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Light & Wonder by 56.7% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,174,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,728,000 after purchasing an additional 425,202 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Light & Wonder by 63.8% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Light & Wonder in the 1st quarter valued at $294,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Light & Wonder by 463.6% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 12,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 10,478 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

LNW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Macquarie lowered their price objective on shares of Light & Wonder from $122.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Light & Wonder from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Light & Wonder from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 13th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Light & Wonder from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Light & Wonder from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.10.

LNW stock opened at $91.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $92.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.00. The stock has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of 23.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.86. Light & Wonder, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.56 and a 1 year high of $115.00.

Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $809.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $851.29 million. Light & Wonder had a return on equity of 71.17% and a net margin of 10.89%.The company’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Light & Wonder, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Antonia Korsanos bought 8,065 shares of the stock in a transaction on Sunday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $80.05 per share, for a total transaction of $645,603.25. Following the acquisition, the director owned 22,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,826,340.75. This trade represents a 54.68% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jamie Odell bought 8,275 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $78.81 per share, with a total value of $652,152.75. Following the acquisition, the director owned 8,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $652,152.75. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 37,756 shares of company stock worth $3,209,088 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Light & Wonder, Inc is a cross-platform global games company, which engages in the development of content and digital markets. It operates through the following segments: Gaming, SciPlay, and iGaming. The Gaming segment includes the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of portfolio of gaming products and services.

