Nuveen LLC Takes $18.78 Million Position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. $RARE

Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 518,543 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,776,000. Nuveen LLC owned approximately 0.55% of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RARE. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 76.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 747 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 86.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,711 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.67% of the company’s stock.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

Shares of RARE stock opened at $29.12 on Wednesday. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.81 and a 52-week high of $60.37. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 0.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.21 and its 200 day moving average is $36.03.

Insider Activity

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:RARE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.27) by $0.10. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 237.48% and a negative net margin of 87.34%.The company had revenue of $166.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.52) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Corazon (Corsee) D. Sanders sold 2,405 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total value of $89,922.95. Following the sale, the director owned 15,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $573,712.16. This trade represents a 13.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on RARE shares. William Blair started coverage on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $136.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 8th. HC Wainwright upgraded Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.50.

About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Latin America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

