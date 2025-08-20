Nuveen LLC Takes $18.99 Million Position in Albany International Corporation $AIN

Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Albany International Corporation (NYSE:AIN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 274,989 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $18,985,000. Nuveen LLC owned 0.91% of Albany International at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Albany International by 5.5% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 69,301 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,785,000 after buying an additional 3,608 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Albany International in the first quarter valued at about $407,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Albany International by 20.2% in the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,089 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Albany International by 1.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 156,089 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $10,776,000 after buying an additional 2,549 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Albany International by 0.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 274,923 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $18,981,000 after buying an additional 1,904 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AIN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Albany International from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Baird R W cut Albany International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Bank of America decreased their target price on Albany International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price (down previously from $70.00) on shares of Albany International in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.40.

Shares of NYSE:AIN opened at $62.4960 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.25, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 3.51. Albany International Corporation has a 52-week low of $50.60 and a 52-week high of $94.20.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The textile maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $311.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.06 million. Albany International had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 5.25%.The firm’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. Albany International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.000-3.400 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Albany International Corporation will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the machine clothing and engineered composites businesses. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in the manufacturing of papers, paperboards, tissues, towels, pulps, nonwovens, building products, tannery, and textiles, as well as fiber cement and several other industrial applications.

