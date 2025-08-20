Nuveen LLC Takes $19.84 Million Position in Kontoor Brands, Inc. $KTB

Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 309,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,837,000. Nuveen LLC owned about 0.56% of Kontoor Brands as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KTB. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 119.1% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 466,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,807,000 after purchasing an additional 253,360 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Kontoor Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $12,962,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Kontoor Brands by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,355,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,755,000 after acquiring an additional 142,956 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Kontoor Brands by 170.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 210,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,472,000 after acquiring an additional 132,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Kontoor Brands by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 429,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,646,000 after acquiring an additional 110,645 shares in the last quarter. 93.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KTB opened at $72.7230 on Wednesday. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.00 and a fifty-two week high of $96.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $65.35 and a 200-day moving average of $66.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.11.

Kontoor Brands ( NYSE:KTB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.35. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 68.76% and a net margin of 9.48%.The company had revenue of $658.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $632.97 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Kontoor Brands has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.450-5.450 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.350-1.350 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.43%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on Kontoor Brands from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $91.00 price objective (up from $86.00) on shares of Kontoor Brands in a research note on Friday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $85.00 price objective on Kontoor Brands and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Kontoor Brands from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Kontoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.67.

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, produces, procures, markets, distributes, and licenses denim, apparel, footwear, and accessories, primarily under the Wrangler and Lee brands. The company operates through two segments: Wrangler and Lee. It licenses and sells apparel under the Rock & Republic brand name.

