Nuveen LLC Takes $20.76 Million Position in Bruker Corporation $BRKR

Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bruker Corporation (NASDAQ:BRKR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 497,450 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,764,000. Nuveen LLC owned 0.33% of Bruker as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BRKR. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bruker during the fourth quarter valued at $661,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bruker by 58.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 88,086 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,164,000 after acquiring an additional 32,401 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bruker by 1,093.9% during the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 2,137 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,958 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Bruker by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,687,364 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $98,914,000 after purchasing an additional 313,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bruker by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 65,407 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,834,000 after purchasing an additional 5,160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Bruker alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BRKR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Bruker from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Bruker from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 4th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Bruker from $57.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Bruker from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Bruker from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Frank H. Laukien purchased 2,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.36 per share, with a total value of $100,042.88. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 38,462,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,475,408,879.56. This trade represents a 0.01% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

Bruker Price Performance

Shares of Bruker stock opened at $34.84 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.40. Bruker Corporation has a 52 week low of $30.00 and a 52 week high of $72.94. The stock has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 67.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.16.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The medical research company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). Bruker had a return on equity of 17.89% and a net margin of 2.31%.The business had revenue of $797.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $811.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. Bruker’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Bruker has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.950-2.050 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bruker Corporation will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bruker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 23rd will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.46%.

Bruker Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bruker Corporation (NASDAQ:BRKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bruker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bruker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.