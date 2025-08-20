Nuveen LLC Takes Position in Celsius Holdings Inc. $CELH

Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Celsius Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 483,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,223,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CELH. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its position in Celsius by 60.5% during the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 6,877,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,164,000 after buying an additional 2,591,345 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in Celsius by 264.1% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 894,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,552,000 after buying an additional 648,582 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Celsius by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,927,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,761,000 after buying an additional 468,094 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Celsius during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,702,000. Finally, Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Celsius during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,420,000. 60.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Celsius

In related news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.27, for a total value of $14,181,000.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 18,017,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $851,699,987.90. The trade was a 1.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Deborah Desantis sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $4,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 17,717,770 shares in the company, valued at $841,594,075. This represents a 0.56% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,116,141 shares of company stock worth $52,541,605 over the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Celsius from $42.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Celsius from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. TD Cowen raised shares of Celsius from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $37.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, June 16th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Celsius in a report on Friday, August 8th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.28.

Celsius Price Performance

CELH stock opened at $60.47 on Wednesday. Celsius Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $21.10 and a one year high of $61.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.11. The company has a market capitalization of $15.60 billion, a PE ratio of 163.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.40.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.24. Celsius had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 36.88%. The firm had revenue of $739.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $632.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 83.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Celsius Holdings Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Celsius Profile

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

