Nuveen LLC Takes Position in DNOW Inc. $DNOW

Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in DNOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,082,145 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,483,000. Nuveen LLC owned approximately 1.02% of DNOW as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DNOW. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of DNOW by 122.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,859 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of DNOW by 21,663.6% in the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,383 shares in the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DNOW in the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of DNOW by 69.2% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 2,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of DNOW by 437.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,507 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 3,668 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DNOW opened at $14.7960 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.28. DNOW Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.42 and a 52 week high of $18.45. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 19.47 and a beta of 1.13.

DNOW ( NYSE:DNOW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.05. DNOW had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 3.45%.The company had revenue of $628.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $612.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. DNOW’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DNOW Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DNOW. Wall Street Zen upgraded DNOW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 26th. Zacks Research upgraded DNOW to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on DNOW from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DNOW presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

DNOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and customer on-site locations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides consumable maintenance, repair, and operating supplies; pipes, manual and automated valves, fittings, flanges, gaskets, fasteners, electrical instrumentations, artificial lift, pumping solutions, valve actuation and modular process, and measurement and control equipment; and mill supplies, tools, safety supplies, and personal protective equipment, as well as artificial lift systems, coatings, and miscellaneous expendable items.

