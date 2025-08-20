Nuveen LLC Takes Position in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. $LOPE

Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 120,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,906,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the first quarter valued at $232,000. Convergence Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the first quarter valued at $249,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 244.2% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. 111 Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the fourth quarter valued at $528,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 135.5% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Grand Canyon Education from $222.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.67.

Grand Canyon Education Trading Up 1.8%

Shares of Grand Canyon Education stock opened at $202.97 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $181.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $181.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.57, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.79. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.69 and a twelve month high of $203.18.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $247.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.90 million. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 22.15%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 8.81 EPS for the current year.

About Grand Canyon Education

(Free Report)

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. It offers technology services, including learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services, such as program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support services comprising admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

Further Reading

