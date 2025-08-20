Nuveen LLC Takes Position in InterDigital, Inc. $IDCC

Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 101,411 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $20,967,000. Nuveen LLC owned approximately 0.39% of InterDigital at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IDCC. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 31,724.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 299,788 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $619,810,000 after purchasing an additional 298,846 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 1,451.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 299,326 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $57,986,000 after purchasing an additional 280,030 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 3,962.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 128,780 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $24,947,000 after purchasing an additional 125,610 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 152,729.3% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 114,622 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $23,700,000 after purchasing an additional 114,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 1,470.7% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 86,106 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $16,784,000 after purchasing an additional 80,624 shares in the last quarter. 99.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at InterDigital

In related news, Director Samir Armaly sold 779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.52, for a total transaction of $176,459.08. Following the sale, the director owned 3,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $708,554.56. This represents a 19.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Rajesh Pankaj sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.58, for a total value of $224,580.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer owned 76,580 shares in the company, valued at $17,198,336.40. The trade was a 1.29% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,062 shares of company stock valued at $920,853 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

InterDigital Stock Performance

Shares of InterDigital stock opened at $260.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $237.58 and its 200-day moving average is $218.92. InterDigital, Inc. has a one year low of $129.76 and a one year high of $277.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The Wireless communications provider reported $6.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $3.75. InterDigital had a return on equity of 53.44% and a net margin of 51.92%.The company had revenue of $300.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. InterDigital has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.170-14.770 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.520-1.720 EPS. Equities analysts predict that InterDigital, Inc. will post 9.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

InterDigital Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 9th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 9th. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.11%.

About InterDigital

InterDigital, Inc operates as a global research and development company with focus primarily on wireless, visual, artificial intelligence (AI), and related technologies. The company engages in the design and development of technologies that enable connected in a range of communications and entertainment products and services, which are licensed to companies providing such products and services, including makers of wireless communications, consumer electronics, IoT devices, and cars and other motor vehicles, as well as providers of cloud-based services, such as video streaming.

