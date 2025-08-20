Nuveen LLC Takes Position in SiBone $SIBN

Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in SiBone (NASDAQ:SIBN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,326,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,605,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SIBN. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SiBone by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 933,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,097,000 after acquiring an additional 9,847 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of SiBone by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 5,519 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of SiBone by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SiBone in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,562,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in SiBone during the fourth quarter worth about $1,233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Anshul Maheshwari sold 5,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.34, for a total value of $91,791.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 217,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,981,210.52. The trade was a 2.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 3,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.05, for a total transaction of $64,331.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 17,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,593.70. This represents a 16.29% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,001 shares of company stock valued at $486,693. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SIBN opened at $15.49 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 8.38 and a quick ratio of 7.00. The company has a market capitalization of $668.24 million, a PE ratio of -27.66 and a beta of 0.91. SiBone has a 12-month low of $11.70 and a 12-month high of $20.05.

SiBone (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $48.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.12 million. SiBone had a negative net margin of 12.83% and a negative return on equity of 14.20%. SiBone has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that SiBone will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SIBN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $25.00 price objective on shares of SiBone and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of SiBone in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of SiBone from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of SiBone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.67.

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, that operate to solve musculoskeletal disorders of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and internationally. It offers proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system to address sacroiliac joint dysfunction and fusion, adult deformity and degeneration, and pelvic trauma; and implantable bone products.

