NVR, Inc. $NVR Shares Purchased by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 3.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 392 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in NVR were worth $2,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NVR. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in NVR by 68.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 76 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC grew its stake in NVR by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 64 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its stake in NVR by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 264 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in NVR by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 29,989 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $245,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam grew its stake in NVR by 335.0% during the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 87 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7,850.28, for a total value of $981,285.00. Following the sale, the director owned 386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,030,208.08. The trade was a 24.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8,100.00, for a total value of $4,860,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 208 shares in the company, valued at $1,684,800. This represents a 74.26% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NVR stock opened at $8,257.1450 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7,615.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7,360.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 5.79 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The company has a market capitalization of $23.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.43, a PEG ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.94. NVR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6,562.85 and a 1-year high of $9,964.77.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $108.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $104.89 by $3.65. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 37.35% and a net margin of 14.68%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $120.69 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 505.2 EPS for the current year.

NVR announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 6th that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to reacquire up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

NVR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on NVR from $7,900.00 to $8,150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on NVR from $7,200.00 to $7,600.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised NVR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVR presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8,783.33.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

