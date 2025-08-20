OTC Markets Group (OTCMKTS:OTCM) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:OTCM – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $51.20 and traded as high as $53.19. OTC Markets Group shares last traded at $52.70, with a volume of 17,759 shares.

OTC Markets Group Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.20. The firm has a market cap of $633.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.52.

OTC Markets Group (OTCMKTS:OTCM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.02). OTC Markets Group had a return on equity of 69.14% and a net margin of 23.96%.The firm had revenue of $29.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.78 million. Sell-side analysts predict that OTC Markets Group Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

OTC Markets Group Cuts Dividend

OTC Markets Group Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 4th. This represents a yield of 144.0%. OTC Markets Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.17%.

OTC Markets Group Inc operates regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities. Its data-driven disclosure standards form the foundation of its three public markets: OTCQX Best Market, OTCQB Venture Market, and Pink Open Market. The company's OTC Link Alternative Trading Systems (ATSs) provide critical market infrastructure that broker-dealers rely on to facilitate trading.

