OTC Markets Group (OTCMKTS:OTCM) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:OTCMGet Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $51.20 and traded as high as $53.19. OTC Markets Group shares last traded at $52.70, with a volume of 17,759 shares.

OTC Markets Group Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.20. The firm has a market cap of $633.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.52.

OTC Markets Group (OTCMKTS:OTCMGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.02). OTC Markets Group had a return on equity of 69.14% and a net margin of 23.96%.The firm had revenue of $29.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.78 million. Sell-side analysts predict that OTC Markets Group Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

OTC Markets Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 4th. This represents a yield of 144.0%. OTC Markets Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.17%.

OTC Markets Group Company Profile

OTC Markets Group Inc operates regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities. Its data-driven disclosure standards form the foundation of its three public markets: OTCQX Best Market, OTCQB Venture Market, and Pink Open Market. The company's OTC Link Alternative Trading Systems (ATSs) provide critical market infrastructure that broker-dealers rely on to facilitate trading.

