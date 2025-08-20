OUTFRONT Media Inc. $OUT Stock Position Cut by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lessened its stake in OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 266,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,541 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.16% of OUTFRONT Media worth $4,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OUT. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in OUTFRONT Media by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 11,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in OUTFRONT Media by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 15,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in OUTFRONT Media by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in OUTFRONT Media by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 15,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in OUTFRONT Media by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 212,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,422,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, EVP Richard H. Sauer sold 20,109 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.88, for a total value of $319,330.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 70,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,124,875.68. This represents a 22.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on OUT shares. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target (up from $17.00) on shares of OUTFRONT Media in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of OUTFRONT Media in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of OUTFRONT Media in a report on Sunday, July 20th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of OUTFRONT Media from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of OUTFRONT Media from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

NYSE OUT opened at $18.8230 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.89. OUTFRONT Media Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.95 and a 52-week high of $19.50.

OUTFRONT Media (NYSE:OUT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $460.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $463.16 million. OUTFRONT Media had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 18.07%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that OUTFRONT Media Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. OUTFRONT Media’s dividend payout ratio is 206.90%.

OUTFRONT Media, Inc leases advertising space on out-of-home advertising structures and sites. Its inventory consists of billboard displays, which are primarily located on the most heavily traveled highways & roadways, and transit advertising displays operated under exclusive multi-year contracts with municipalities in large cities across the U.S.

