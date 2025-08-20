Packaging Corporation of America $PKG Shares Sold by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lessened its stake in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 84.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 64,709 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Packaging Corporation of America were worth $2,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PKG. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in shares of Packaging Corporation of America in the 4th quarter valued at $1,227,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Packaging Corporation of America by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,311,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Packaging Corporation of America by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 22,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,000,000 after acquiring an additional 5,123 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Packaging Corporation of America by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after acquiring an additional 4,581 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of Packaging Corporation of America by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 363,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,732,000 after acquiring an additional 33,323 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Corporation of America Price Performance

PKG opened at $198.0840 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $196.92 and a 200-day moving average of $196.21. The company has a market capitalization of $17.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.85. Packaging Corporation of America has a 1-year low of $172.71 and a 1-year high of $250.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 3.54.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Packaging Corporation of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Packaging Corporation of America had a net margin of 10.47% and a return on equity of 20.08%. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. Packaging Corporation of America has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.800-2.800 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Packaging Corporation of America will post 10.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Packaging Corporation of America from $239.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Packaging Corporation of America from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Packaging Corporation of America from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Packaging Corporation of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $245.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Packaging Corporation of America from $197.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Packaging Corporation of America presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.40.

Packaging Corporation of America Profile

(Free Report)

Packaging Corporation of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

