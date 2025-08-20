Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. $PK Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Free Report) by 88.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 269,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,146,483 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts were worth $2,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 140.9% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 11,039.1% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539 shares in the last quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 401.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 4,229 shares in the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Park Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of PK opened at $11.1550 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.32 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.90. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.27 and a 1 year high of $16.23.

Park Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

Park Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:PK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $672.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $672.37 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 0.76%. Park Hotels & Resorts’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. Park Hotels & Resorts has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.820-2.080 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.0%. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 370.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on PK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a report on Monday, June 23rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.11.

Park Hotels & Resorts Profile

Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates hotels and resorts. It operates through the Consolidated Hotels and Unconsolidated Hotels segments. Its portfolio of hotels and resorts include the Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Curio.

