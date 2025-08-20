PayPoint (LON:PAY) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

PayPoint plc (LON:PAY – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 701.79 ($9.47) and traded as high as GBX 758.56 ($10.23). PayPoint shares last traded at GBX 739 ($9.97), with a volume of 190,395 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.52. The company has a market cap of £529.92 million, a PE ratio of 15.20, a P/E/G ratio of 31.13 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 778.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 701.79.

PayPoint (LON:PAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 12th. The company reported GBX 70.10 earnings per share for the quarter. PayPoint had a return on equity of 30.78% and a net margin of 11.65%. Research analysts predict that PayPoint plc will post 56.9500056 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPoint plc engages in the provision of payments and banking, shopping, and e-commerce services and products in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: PayPoint and Love2shop. The PayPoint segment provides card payment services to retailers, including leased payment devices; EPoS; ATM cash machines; SIM cards sales; receipt advertising; bill payment services and cash top-ups to individual consumers; parcel delivery and collection services; retailer service fees solutions; and digital payment services, as well as cash through to digital services.

