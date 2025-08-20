PC Connection, Inc. $CNXN Shares Bought by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in shares of PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN – Free Report) by 27.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,153 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,402 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned about 0.15% of PC Connection worth $2,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in PC Connection by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 113,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,846,000 after acquiring an additional 12,795 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of PC Connection during the 1st quarter valued at about $339,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of PC Connection by 333.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 1,667 shares during the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in shares of PC Connection during the 1st quarter valued at about $279,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of PC Connection by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 100,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,254,000 after buying an additional 14,768 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PC Connection stock opened at $63.15 on Wednesday. PC Connection, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.72 and a twelve month high of $77.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $64.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.72.

PC Connection ( NASDAQ:CNXN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. PC Connection had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 2.97%.The firm had revenue of $759.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $774.66 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PC Connection, Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 12th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 12th. PC Connection’s payout ratio is currently 18.29%.

In related news, Director Jack L. Ferguson sold 1,000 shares of PC Connection stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.32, for a total value of $66,320.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 66,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,380,767.60. The trade was a 1.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy J. Mcgrath sold 26,565 shares of PC Connection stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.80, for a total value of $1,774,542.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 265,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,757,243.60. The trade was a 9.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,005 shares of company stock valued at $2,205,614. 55.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered PC Connection from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd.

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

