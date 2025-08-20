Pinnacle West Capital Corporation $PNW Shares Sold by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,025 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,649 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Pinnacle West Capital worth $6,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,464,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,377,759,000 after acquiring an additional 283,752 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,435,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $206,420,000 after acquiring an additional 610,042 shares during the last quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. raised its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 8.5% during the first quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 1,509,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $143,781,000 after acquiring an additional 118,796 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,146,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $97,162,000 after acquiring an additional 245,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 57.4% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,065,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $101,518,000 after acquiring an additional 388,527 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PNW. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $101.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price target (up from $96.00) on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Friday, July 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pinnacle West Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.00.

NYSE PNW opened at $91.9910 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.97, a PEG ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Pinnacle West Capital Corporation has a 52 week low of $81.47 and a 52 week high of $96.50.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.58. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 8.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Pinnacle West Capital Corporation will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.895 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 1st. This represents a $3.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.9%. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is presently 73.81%.

In other news, EVP Jacob Tetlow sold 6,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.37, for a total transaction of $600,035.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 56 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,172.72. This represents a 99.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities include overhead lines and underground lines; and distribution facilities consist of overhead lines and underground primary cables.

