PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Buys 448 Shares of Schneider National, Inc. $SNDR

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,646 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Schneider National were worth $129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Schneider National in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schneider National in the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schneider National by 57.2% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Schneider National by 103.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its stake in Schneider National by 82.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on SNDR. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Schneider National from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Schneider National from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Schneider National from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Schneider National

In other news, EVP Thomas G. Jackson sold 36,596 shares of Schneider National stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.36, for a total transaction of $891,478.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 72,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,775,113.20. This trade represents a 33.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 23.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Schneider National Stock Performance

Shares of Schneider National stock opened at $24.9450 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.45. Schneider National, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.59 and a fifty-two week high of $33.90.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.21. Schneider National had a return on equity of 4.39% and a net margin of 2.29%.The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Schneider National has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.750-0.950 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Schneider National, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Schneider National Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 12th. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.29%.

Schneider National Company Profile

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers over the road freight transportation services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed trailers across either network or dedicated configurations.

