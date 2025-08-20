PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Buys Shares of 10,000 Titan America SA $TTAM

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Titan America SA (NYSE:TTAM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Titan America in the first quarter valued at $160,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Titan America during the 1st quarter worth $1,990,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Titan America during the 1st quarter worth $3,718,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Titan America during the 1st quarter worth $42,625,000.

Get Titan America alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TTAM has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target (down previously from $17.00) on shares of Titan America in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Titan America in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.07.

Titan America Stock Performance

TTAM opened at $15.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.89. Titan America SA has a 12 month low of $10.80 and a 12 month high of $17.78.

Titan America (NYSE:TTAM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $429.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.95 million. Titan America’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis.

Titan America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%.

Titan America Profile

(Free Report)

Titan America is a leading vertically integrated, multi-regional manufacturer and supplier of heavy building materials and services operating primarily on the Eastern Seaboard of the United States (the “Eastern Seaboard”). We are a leading provider of materials that contribute to lower carbon emissions than traditional building materials and/or beneficial reuse of waste materials.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Titan America SA (NYSE:TTAM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Titan America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.