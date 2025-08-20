PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $112,000 Stake in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. $BHE

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE – Free Report) by 25.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,934 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 998 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Benchmark Electronics were worth $112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BHE. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Benchmark Electronics by 197.5% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,475 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 1,643 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in Benchmark Electronics by 213.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,563 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 2,426 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Benchmark Electronics by 94.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,693 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 2,278 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Benchmark Electronics by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Benchmark Electronics during the fourth quarter worth $252,000. 92.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Benchmark Electronics from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 1st. Wall Street Zen downgraded Benchmark Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on Benchmark Electronics from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Benchmark Electronics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.50.

Benchmark Electronics Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of Benchmark Electronics stock opened at $38.94 on Wednesday. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.73 and a 52-week high of $52.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.09 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.36.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.01. Benchmark Electronics had a return on equity of 6.08% and a net margin of 1.48%.The business had revenue of $642.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $638.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Benchmark Electronics has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.560-0.620 EPS.

Benchmark Electronics Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. Benchmark Electronics’s payout ratio is currently 64.76%.

Benchmark Electronics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company provides engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing and technology solutions, as well as automation equipment design and build services.

Featured Stories

