PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $132,000 Stake in Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. $ST

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. (NYSE:ST – Free Report) by 34.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,433 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 1,403 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ST. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Sensata Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Sensata Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $317,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 1.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 70,836 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after buying an additional 979 shares during the period. Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Sensata Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $388,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 35.6% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 63,823 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after buying an additional 16,767 shares during the period. 99.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sensata Technologies news, Director Andrew C. Teich bought 9,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.19 per share, with a total value of $250,010.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 41,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,035,737.23. This trade represents a 31.82% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.64.

Sensata Technologies Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of NYSE:ST opened at $32.1450 on Wednesday. Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. has a 12 month low of $17.32 and a 12 month high of $39.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.08. The firm has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.86, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.14.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.03. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The business had revenue of $943.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $928.25 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sensata Technologies has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.810-0.87 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sensata Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 13th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 13th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.00%.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.

