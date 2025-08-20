PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Red Rock Resorts, Inc. $RRR

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR – Free Report) by 51.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,854 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Red Rock Resorts were worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RRR. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its position in Red Rock Resorts by 654.7% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Red Rock Resorts by 1,664.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Red Rock Resorts by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in Red Rock Resorts by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mayfair Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Red Rock Resorts by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. 47.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RRR stock opened at $60.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.01. Red Rock Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.09 and a twelve month high of $62.00. The company has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.28.

Red Rock Resorts ( NASDAQ:RRR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $526.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.44 million. Red Rock Resorts had a return on equity of 59.97% and a net margin of 8.89%.The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Red Rock Resorts, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Red Rock Resorts’s payout ratio is presently 34.01%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. JMP Securities raised their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $68.00 target price (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Mizuho raised their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.73.

In related news, COO Kord Nichols sold 5,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $320,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 124,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,570,771. The trade was a 4.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey T. Welch sold 56,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.23, for a total value of $3,412,210.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 314,767 shares in the company, valued at $18,958,416.41. This trade represents a 15.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 225,628 shares of company stock worth $13,501,984. 53.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Casinos LLC, develops and operates casino and entertainment properties in the United States. The company owns and operates gaming and entertainment facilities, including Durango Casino & Resort and smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

