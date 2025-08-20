ProShares Ultra 7-10 Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:UST) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

ProShares Ultra 7-10 Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:UST – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totaling 5,200 shares, agrowthof33.3% from the July 15th total of 3,900 shares. Approximately1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 24,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Based on an average trading volume of 24,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UST. Aveo Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra 7-10 Year Treasury during the first quarter worth about $7,521,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra 7-10 Year Treasury by 190.6% during the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 55,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,418,000 after acquiring an additional 36,627 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra 7-10 Year Treasury in the fourth quarter worth $548,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra 7-10 Year Treasury in the second quarter worth $575,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in ProShares Ultra 7-10 Year Treasury by 71.3% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 28,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 11,676 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares Ultra 7-10 Year Treasury Price Performance

UST stock opened at $43.31 on Wednesday. ProShares Ultra 7-10 Year Treasury has a twelve month low of $37.60 and a twelve month high of $47.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.52.

ProShares Ultra 7-10 Year Treasury Company Profile

ProShares Ultra 7-10 Year Treasury (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 7-10 Year U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, the United States Treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of between 7 and 10 years, are non-convertible, are denominated in United States dollars, are rated (at least Baa3 by Moody’s Investors Service or BBB- by S&P), are fixed rate, and have more than $250 million par outstanding.

