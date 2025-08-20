Public Sector Pension Investment Board Acquires 15,323 Shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. $CBRL

Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Free Report) by 27.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,595 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,323 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.32% of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store worth $2,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 351,539 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $18,584,000 after purchasing an additional 50,905 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 284,717 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $15,050,000 after purchasing an additional 11,068 shares during the last quarter. Towle & Co. bought a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,575,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 246,227 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $13,016,000 after purchasing an additional 15,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 223,976 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,839,000 after purchasing an additional 2,366 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Stock Performance

Shares of CBRL opened at $59.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.65. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.85 and a twelve month high of $71.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.05 and a beta of 1.47.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Dividend Announcement

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store ( NASDAQ:CBRL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.41. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 16.83%. The firm had revenue of $821.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $824.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 18th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 18th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 price objective (up previously from $39.00) on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $69.00 price objective (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.14.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of restaurants with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner daily, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

